Herd Drops to Mexico City

Published on March 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Mexico City Capitanes 116-97.

Stephen Thompson Jr. led the Herd with a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Johnny Davis and Kira Lewis Jr. added 14 points each off the bench.

The top scorers for the Mexico City Capitanes were Felipe Haase with 22 points and Reynan dos Santos with 17 points.

The Herd came out firing, opening with a Stephen Thompson Jr. threepointer and building momentum through strong early drives from Kobe Stewart and John Butler Jr. The Herd jumped ahead 11-5 before Mexico City found its footing with a pair of threes to keep within reach. Wisconsin controlled the paint and tempo, getting transition buckets from John Butler Jr. and Johnny Davis to stretch the lead to double digits at 22-12. A late free throw by Mark Sears closed the quarter with the Herd firmly in front 26-18.

Wisconsin extended its lead to 11 to open the second quarter after an early Alex Antetokounmpo corner three, but the Capitanes surged back with seven unanswered points to make it a four-point game. Kira Lewis Jr. and Justyn Hamilton combined for five points to restore the nine-point cushion. Mexico City battled back to tie the game at 39-39 midway through the quarter. The teams traded baskets in a tightly contested final minute until John Butler Jr. splashed a deep three to give the Herd a late lead. Despite pressure from the Capitanes, Wisconsin entered halftime narrowly ahead 53-52.

Mexico City seized momentum at the beginning of the third quarter, beginning with a layup and a transition finish to flip the lead. The Capitanes' threepoint barrage stretched the advantage to as many as ten. The Herd battled back with timely buckets from Stephen Thompson Jr. and Johnny Davis, tying the game at 73-73. A late Capitanes push, including backtoback threes, sent Mexico City into the fourth holding an 86-79 advantage.

The Capitanes opened the final quarter, burying two early threes to go ahead by 18. Johnny Davis converted back-to-back baskets to keep the Herd within reach. Mexico City continued to control the game, turning around a 23-point advantage with one minute remaining. A late 3pointer by Johnny Davis cut into the lead, but Mexico City's balanced scoring closed the door and sealed a 116-97 victory.

The Herd will play next at home on Monday, March 9, against the Valley Suns with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. CST.

--Wisconsin Herd--







NBA G League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.