Wisconsin Herd and BMO Partner to Host Women's Empowerment Event on Friday, March 20

Published on March 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with BMO to support women's empowerment and celebrate Women's History Month during the day and at the Herd's game on Friday, March 20.

The Herd will change its name to the "Wisconsin HER" for the Friday, March 20 game, and players will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit We EmpowHER.

The specialty jerseys feature an overall purple color, the primary color for symbolizing women's empowerment and gender equality. Within the purple pattern, the jersey showcases the lotus flower, a symbol of purity, rebirth and resilience. The flower also represents the ability to rise above adversity and bloom with beauty and strength.

These jerseys will be auctioned at the game and online at http://WISCONSINHER.givesmart.com starting now until March 27, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. CST.

"At BMO, we believe strong communities are built when people have opportunities to connect, learn, and support one another," said Deborah Roesner, Managing Director, Wisconsin, BMO Commercial Bank. "We're proud to partner with the Wisconsin Herd and We EmpowHER to bring people together for a day that celebrates leadership, shared experiences, and the power of community."

Before the game, the Herd and BMO will host a free Wisconsin HER Day event with programming provided by We EmpowHER at Oshkosh Arena. The day includes information sessions hosted by dynamic speakers and will focus on empowering women for success. The free event is open to everyone and runs from 11:00 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. with on-site registration from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

The full run of show is below:

WISCONSIN HER DAY PROGRAMMING:

11:00 am-12:45 pm: Registration & Doors open to the Public to access empowering activities at community organization booths

12:45 pm-1:45 pm: Welcome & Keynote Speaker Presentation

1:45 pm-2:00 pm: Break

2:00 pm-2:45 pm: Breakout Sessions

-Family & Relationships

-Self Discovery

-Health and Wellness

-Financial Wellness

-Women in Business

-Bold Voices

2:45 pm - 3:00 pm: Break

3:00 pm-3:45 pm: Final Keynote Speaker Presentation

3:45 pm: HER Day event ends

6:00 pm: Doors open for Wisconsin Herd game

7:00 pm: Game - Wisconsin Herd vs Motor City Cruise

More information on the free Wisconsin HER Day event can be found here. Participants can register online here, but registration does not include a ticket to the Wisconsin Herd game that night. Tickets for the Wisconsin Herd game can be purchased.







