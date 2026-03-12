Washington Jr, Freemantle Power Clippers Past Remix

Published on March 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - TyTy Washington Jr. scored a season-high 39 points and Zach Freemantle added a career-high 33 as the San Diego Clippers defeated the Rip City Remix 128-118 on Wednesday night at Frontwave Arena.

Washington Jr. recorded his third double-double of the season and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter. Freemantle extended his streak to 10 consecutive games in double figures and posted his third 30-point performance of the season.

After the teams were tied 90-90 entering the final frame, San Diego pulled away with a 21-8 run in the fourth to take control following a back-and-forth second half. The Clippers shot 47.9 percent from the field, 62.5 percent from three-point range and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line. San Diego held Rip City scoreless from beyond-the-arc in the period (0-for-9) and forced three turnovers while outscoring the Remix by 10.

"I feel like we had to go out there, be aggressive from the start", said Washington Jr. "Start to finish, and you know, just make winning plays on both ends of the floor. That was the biggest thing, being consistent on making winning plays on both ends of the floor."

The Clippers, who rank first in the G League in limiting turnovers, committed just five in the game. Defensively, San Diego forced 16 Rip City turnovers that led to 23 points. San Diego shot 42.5 percent (17-for-40) from beyond-the-arc while holding the Remix to just 22.7 percent (10-for-44).

The Remix had six players in double-figures, led by Yang Hansen's 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jayson Kent added 21 points and four rebounds while Alex Reese notched a 14 point, 11 rebound double-double off the bench.

The Clippers will close out the season series against Rip City tomorrow night at Frontwave Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM on ESPN+.







NBA G League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.