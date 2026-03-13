Bulls Eclipse Suns in Teams' First Franchise Matchup

Hoffman Estates, Il. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, eclipsed the Valley Suns 124-116 Thursday night in the teams' first franchise matchup since the Suns joined the NBA G League for the 2024-25 season. Co-leading all scorers, Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye notched 27 points shooting 67% from the field and made it a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Needing to snap a five-game losing streak, Windy City came out strong in the first quarter shooting 60% from the field and dominating the glass to end the frame up by 13. Battling back in the second, Suns guard/forward Sean McDermott went 4-for-6 from the field for an attacking 11 points. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung kept Valley in check with his own 11 points in the second and Windy City went into halftime up 75-63. Trouble came in the third as the Suns dominated the boards and the Bulls shot just 29% from the field and 11% from long-range. For the first time since the opening frame, the Suns pulled ahead by eight points heading into the finale. Cutting into the deficit, McClung got Windy City within striking distance with a driving layup, and a three from Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili gave the Bulls the lead. A 7-0 run featuring another Bezhanishvili three and two Gueye slams put an exclamation on the win for the Bulls.

Joining Gueye with 20-plus points, McClung tallied 25 points and tied a season-best 17 assists for a double-double. Bezhanishvili recorded 21 points and a game-best 13 rebounds for a double-double. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II and guard Lucas Williamson ended with 13 points apiece with Knox taking down nine rebounds and Williamson shooting 75% from beyond the arc.

For the Suns, guard Jaden Shackelford put up 27 points while logging six rebounds and six assists. McDermott sank five threes and finished with 25 points. Valley guard Kaleb Johnson neared a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Phoenix Suns two-way guard Koby Brea and Valley Suns guard Zhuric Phelps rounded out the visitors in double-digits with 18 points and 14 points respectively.

With the win the Bulls bounce back to 13-16 and the Suns fall to 9-21. Windy City faces the Valley for a rematch this Saturday, March 14. Tip-off is set for 7pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, NBA docomo and CHSN (tape delay).







