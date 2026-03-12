Greensboro Swarm Reveal Themed Jersey for Jeansboro Night, Swarmy Bobblehead

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today unveiled its themed jersey for Jeansboro Night, presented by Wrangler, set for Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. ET against the Osceola Magic.

The night will also feature a Swarmy Jeansboro Bobblehead giveaway, with the first 500 fans receiving the bobblehead of the Swarm mascot, Swarmy, dressed in custom Jeansboro overalls inspired by Greensboro's iconic denim heritage - a fan-favorite collectible that connects the team to a city icon.

"Greensboro's identity is deeply connected to the legacy of Wrangler and the denim industry that helped shape our city," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "Jeansboro Night is an opportunity to honor that history, celebrate the people behind it and bring our community together for a special gameday experience."

"Greensboro is central to Wrangler's story, and Jeansboro Night brings that heritage to the court in an authentic way," said Bryan Chapman, Senior Vice President of Wrangler. "Working with the Greensboro Swarm gives us an opportunity to celebrate our roots and create a special experience for fans."

The team's custom jersey features a denim-inspired blue base with textured detailing, crisp white numbering and "Jeansboro" lettering across the chest. A Wrangler logo and subtle design accents pay tribute to Greensboro's historic role in the global denim industry, blending basketball culture with the city's tradition of craftsmanship.

All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned during the game at one.bidpal.net, with proceeds benefiting the Kontoor Brands Foundation, which supports food security, housing access and educational opportunities for those most in need in our communities.

Jeansboro Night celebrates Greensboro's legacy as a denim capital. Wrangler's textile story in Greensboro began in the late 1800s when a young C.C. Hudson arrived seeking opportunity in the growing textile industry. Over the decades, that journey helped shape Wrangler into one of the most recognized names in denim, while Greensboro became synonymous with durable craftsmanship and innovation. Today, that heritage continues to inspire local creators and entrepreneurs, keeping the city's denim tradition vibrant and relevant.

Tickets for Jeansboro Night are available here. Fans may purchase online or contact a ticket representative at 336-907-3600.







