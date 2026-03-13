Spurs Hold off Legends, 122-119

Published on March 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (19-10) beat the Texas Legends (8-21), 122-119, on Thursday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Stanley Umude led Austin with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Jayden Nunn added 17 points. Elfrid Payton recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists, and Harrison Ingram contributed 15 points.

The Spurs shot over 50% from the field and from three in the first half to take a 69-66 lead into the break. Umude paced Austin with 15 points, while Dalano Banton led the Legends with 19. Austin kept the momentum going in the third quarter, outscoring Texas 27-18 to take a 96-84 lead into the final frame. Texas outscored Austin 35-26 in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two in the final seconds, but free throws from Ingram and Adam Flagler sealed the win for the Spurs.

Banton Jarreau finished with 32 points for the Legends, while John Poulakidas added 18. Matt Cross recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs will host the Stockton Kings on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest and the G League App.







