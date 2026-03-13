Legends Drop Tight Contest to Austin Spurs

Published on March 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cedar Park, TX - The Texas Legends (8-21) fell 122-119 to the Austin Spurs (19-10) on Thursday night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, a loss that officially eliminated Texas from playoff contention.

The two teams traded momentum throughout the night in a tightly contested matchup that featured 12 lead changes and four ties. Austin carried a 69-66 lead into halftime and outscored the Legends 27-18, seizing control in the third, heading into the final period. Texas rallied late with a 35-point fourth quarter, but the comeback effort came up just short.

Dalano Banton led the Legends with a game-high 32 points on 9-of-18 shooting, knocking down three three-pointers while adding four assists. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl recorded an all-around performance with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists in 38 minutes.

John Poulakidas added 18 points for Texas, connecting on five three-pointers, while Mark Armstrong and Miles Kelly contributed 15 and 14 points. Matt Cross chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to record a double-double.

Stanley Umude led Austin with 21 points, while Jayden Nunn added 17. Elfrid Payton recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists, and Harrison Ingram finished with 15 points and seven rebounds as the Spurs shot 49.5 percent from the field.

The Legends will return home to the Comerica Center for their next matchup on Saturday, March 14th against the San Diego Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

