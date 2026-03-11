Legends Season-High First Half Not Enough in 134-124 Loss to Stars

Salt Lake City, UT - The Texas Legends (8-20) fell 134-125 to the Salt Lake City Stars (13-16) on Tuesday night at the Delta Center in the second game of a back-to-back.

Texas came out firing offensively, posting a season-high 81 points in the first half. The Legends opened with a 37-point first quarter and followed with a 44-point second period to take an 81-59 lead into halftime. Salt Lake City responded with a dominant third quarter, outscoring Texas 44-18 to erase the deficit and closing the game with a 21-16 advantage in the fourth.

Guard Dalano Banton led the Legends with 30 points while adding nine assists. Miles Kelly contributed with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and center Moussa Cisse finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, making it his third straight double-double. Mark Armstrong added 14 points, while John Poulakidas knocked down four three-pointers to finish with 14 points.

Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl anchored the glass with 13 rebounds while contributing 11 points and seven assists for Texas, making it his fourth double-double in the last 5 games.

Blake Hinson led Salt Lake City with a game-high 36 points, connecting on five three-pointers. Sean East II, Max Abmas, and Dereon Seabron each added 18 points as the Stars shot 52 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Legends will continue their road trip on Thursday, March 12th when they face the Austin Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game live on UEN and MavsTV.

