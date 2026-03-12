Herd Defeated by the Magic

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Osceola Magic 126-113.

Kira Lewis Jr. led the Herd with 28 points off the bench while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 27 points.

The top scorer for the Osceola Magic was Lester Quinones with 27 points. Javonte Smart and Colin Castleton added 18 points each.

Osceola opened the game jumping out to an early 5-0 lead before the Herd answered with a Kobe Stewart three and a John Butler Jr. triple to tie it. Mark Sears added a pair of threes, and a transition dunk from Jeremiah Tilmon pushed Wisconsin ahead midway through the quarter. Despite strong Wisconsin shotmaking, the Magic responded with eight unanswered points to go ahead by five. Lacey James connected on a basket, but Osceola knocked down a late three-pointer to take a 32-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Osceola pushed the pace early in the second quarter, quickly stretching the lead to double digits. Kira Lewis Jr. kept the Herd afloat with multiple threes and fast-break finishes, but each time Wisconsin threatened, the Magic responded. A 14-2 Osceola burst midway through the quarter pushed the margin to 18. The Magic closed another high-scoring quarter ahead 71-53 at the break.

Wisconsin came out firing to start the third quarter with an 11-2 run, sparked by Stephen Thompson Jr. and Mark Sears threes. The Herd quickly cut the deficit to single digits. Osceola answered with back-to-back three-pointers and a putback dunk to push the lead to 21. John Butler Jr. hit a pair of late threes, but Osceola closed the quarter up 100-83.

The Magic continued to control the game in the fourth, stretching the lead after a 14-5 surge. Wisconsin mounted a late push behind Kira Lewis Jr.'s relentless attacking and Stephen Thompson Jr.'s perimeter shooting, trimming the gap into the teens. Despite the Herd winning the quarter 30-26, the Magic won the game 126-113.

The Herd will play next at the Windy City Bulls on Monday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and Amazon Prime.







