Boom Falls to Cruise, 135-128

Published on March 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - The Noblesville Boom (14-16) fell on the second night of their back-to-back against the Motor City Cruise (17-12), 135-128, on Wednesday at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Cameron Hildreth led the Boom for the second straight game, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Keion Brooks Jr. added 23 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double, while Dakota Mathias contributed 22 points.

For Motor City, Tolu Smith (27 points, 12 rebounds) and Drew Peterson (19 points, 11 assists) each recorded a double-double, while Isaac Jones delivered another strong outing with 26 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block.

In a back-and-forth opening period, the Boom jumped out to a 13-4 start to claim a nine-point lead - their largest of the night - before the Cruise responded with a 21-4 run to go up by eight. Noblesville's efficient shooting kept things tight, closing the quarter at 60.0 percent from the field to cut the deficit to one (33-32) heading into the second. Motor City seized control in the second quarter, erupting for 46 points, powered by 12 points from Tolu Smith in the frame, helping the Cruise stretch their lead to 79-63 at the half.

The Cruise continued to control the pace in the third, pushing the lead to as many as 23. Motor City shot 65.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in the quarter, maintaining a 113-91 advantage heading into the fourth. Down 22 with 9:08 remaining, the Boom mounted a final push, using a 17-4 run to pull within single digits in the final minutes. Brooks Jr. fueled the surge, scoring 12 of his 23 points in the fourth, but Noblesville ultimately couldn't complete the comeback, dropping their seventh straight contest.

The Boom return home for a two-game series against the Westchester Knicks, beginning Saturday at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will stream on Prime Video, with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







