Legends Cruise Past Clippers Behind Season-High First Quarter

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (9-21) defeated the San Diego Clippers (15-16) 128-106 on Saturday night at Comerica Center in the first game of a back-to-back set.

The Legends came out firing, scoring a season-high 40 points in the opening quarter to take early control. Texas maintained its lead through the second quarter and carried a 62-52 advantage into halftime. The Legends pulled away in the third, outscoring the Clippers 34-22 behind efficient shooting and strong interior play, before closing out the game in the fourth.

Dalano Banton led the way with 24 points and seven assists, while Mark Armstrong added 21 points and six assists. Miles Kelly provided an efficient scoring boost off the bench with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and Matt Cross contributed 15 points on a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Center Moussa Cisse anchored the paint, finishing with 13 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge added 13 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists as Texas shot 53.5 percent from the field and knocked down 16 three-pointers.

Sean Pedulla led the Clippers with 23 points and six assists, while Hunter Sallis added 22 points. Zach Freemantle recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds for San Diego.

The Legends will continue their homestand on Monday night in the second game of the back-to-back against the San Diego Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







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