Vipers Sweep Back-To-Back Games against Salt Lake

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 116-105 victory against the Salt Lake City Stars (13-18) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

RGV controlled the first three quarters of the game. The competition had zero lead changes, but Salt Lake City tied the game on three different occasions. In the third quarter the Vipers built a 25-point lead, the biggest advantage for the home team. At the end of the third quarter, the Stars cut its deficit to 13-points with a score of 89-76.

Salt Lake gained momentum in the final quarter of the game. The team cut its disadvantage to just four points halfway into the quarter making the score 101-97. However, the Vipers powered through and caught a 116-105 win.

Daishen Nix had a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. Houston Rockets two-way players Isaiah Crawford and JD Davison scored 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Dereon Seabron led all scorers with 24 points for the Stars. Sean East II contributed 23 points and Matthew Murrell had 19 points.

The Vipers will travel to Frisco to face the Texas Legends on Tuesday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Landers Center. The game may be viewed on ESPN+ and KGBT 4.1. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 14, 2026

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