Clippers Fall to Legends

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Frisco, TX - The San Diego Clippers were unable to overcome a hot shooting night from the Texas Legends, falling 128-106 on Saturday night at Comerica Center.

Zach Freemantle recorded his third consecutive double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Pedulla returned to San Diego and led the team with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds. Hunter Sallis contributed 22 points, three assists and three steals. Taylor Funk finished with 13 points and tied a season-high with six assists.

Texas set the tone early, opening the game on a 14-0 run and building a double-digit lead in the first quarter that San Diego was unable to erase. The Legends shot 54.5 percent from the field and connected on 16-of-36 attempts from three-point range. They controlled the paint with 54 points and received 43 points from their bench. San Diego forced 14 turnovers and turned them into 14 points.

Sallis recorded three or more steals for the fourth time this season, while Zach Freemantle notched his third consecutive double-double, the longest streak of his career. Freemantle has also scored in double-figures in 11 straight games.

The Clippers will face the Legends once more and look to get back in the win column on Monday, March 16 at Comerica Arena. Tip-off is set for 5 PM PST.







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