Long Island Nets Acquire Ray Harrison

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired guard Ray Harrison from the available player pool.

Harrison (6'4", 195) has appeared in five NBA G League games for the Cleveland Charge this regular season, averaging 1.6 points in 7.4 minutes per contest. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Greenville, S.C., native played his final three collegiate seasons (2022-25) at Grand Canyon University following two seasons (2020-22) at Presbyterian College. In 34 games (all starts) last season for the Antelopes, Harrison averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes per contest. Harrison earned All-WAC Second Team honors as a junior after averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 23.6 minutes per game over 34 contests (all starts). He was named to the 2022-23 All-WAC First Team in his sophomore season and was selected as the WAC Tournament's Most Outstanding Player after becoming the first Division I player since Kemba Walker at the 2011 Big East Tournament to record at least 80 points, 20 assists and 20 rebounds in a conference tournament. In 52 games (all starts) across two seasons at Presbyterian, the 24-year-old posted averages of 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.1 minutes per contest.







NBA G League Stories from March 14, 2026

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