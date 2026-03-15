Boom Snaps Seven-Game Skid with Lopsided Win over Knicks

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (15-16) snapped their seven-game losing streak with a decisive 141-115 victory over the Westchester Knicks (10-19) on Saturday night at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Dakota Mathias delivered a standout performance, recording the first triple-double of his career and the 19th in franchise history. Mathias finished with 31 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point range. Omar El-Sheikh followed with a career-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds, while Au'Diese Toney added 16 points.

For Westchester, Pacome Dadiet (on assignment) led the way with 31 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 13-of-23 shooting. Dink Pate provided 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals off the bench. Two-way players Kevin McCullar Jr. and Dillon Jones each scored 16 points, with Jones also tallying six rebounds and six assists.

The opening quarter was tightly contested, featuring five lead changes, as the teams finished knotted at 28-28 after 12 minutes. Dadiet carried the offensive load for the Knicks early, scoring 15 of Westchester's 28 points in the frame on 6-of-11 shooting. Noblesville countered with efficient shooting of its own to keep pace. The back-and-forth battle continued for much of the first half until the Boom used a 23-8 run to build a 16-point advantage. Noblesville capitalized on Westchester's shooting struggles, outscoring the Knicks 40-24 in the period to take a 68-52 lead into halftime. Three Boom players reached double figures in the half, led by Mathias, who scored 19 of his 31 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Westchester trimmed the deficit to nine early in the third quarter, forcing a Noblesville timeout, but the Boom responded emphatically with a 17-3 run to reestablish control and extend the lead to 23 later in the period. Noblesville continued to shoot efficiently from deep, hitting 55.6 percent from three-point range through three quarters, compared to 22.7 percent by the Knicks. The Boom pulled away further in the fourth, stretching the lead to as many as 28 points, their largest of the night. Keion Brooks Jr. and El-Sheikh each scored 10 points in the final frame to close out the win and end the seven-game skid. As a team, Noblesville shot 58.2 percent from the field and 54.8 percent from three-point range in the victory.

NEXT UP

The teams will meet again Sunday to close the back-to-back set at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will stream live on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 14, 2026

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