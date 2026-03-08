Vipers Secure Commanding 137-100 Victory over Bulls

Published on March 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (18-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, pulled off a dominant 137-100 win against the Windy City Bulls (12-15) on Sunday afternoon at Now Arena.

RGV opened the game with a 6-0 run, setting the pace for the entire competition as the Vipers secured a 37-point win. The Vipers triumphed over the Bulls in points in the paint (78-54) and second chance points (20-9). The Vipers also capitalized on Bulls turnovers, scoring 31 points from them.

Seven of the eight Vipers players scored in double-digits. Newly acquired Ömer Yurtseven secured his first double-double as a Viper this season, consisting of 22 points and 14 rebounds. Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton also scored 22 points. Daishen Nix contributed 21 points and Caleb McConnell had 20 points off the bench.

Mouhamadou Gueye led all scorers with 28 points. Chicago Bulls two-way player Mac Mclung secured 27 points. Kevin Knox II and Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 14 and 10 points respectively.

