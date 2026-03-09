Warriors' Frontcourt Trio Notch Double-Doubles in 113-104 Loss to South Bay

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Bassey, Bolden, and Moni all notched double-doubles as the Santa Cruz Warriors (13-14) lost 113-104 to the South Bay Lakers (19-8) on Sunday evening at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Center Charles Bassey recorded a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double, marking his fourth consecutive 20-plus point outing. Center Marques Bolden secured a double-double of his own with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while forward Jacksen Moni followed suit with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Chance McMillian finished with 16 points and five assists, while guard Taevion Kinsey tallied 14 points and four assists. Forward Ja'Vier Francis filled the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, and a career-high six blocks.

Forward Adou Thiero, on assignment from the Los Angeles Lakers, led South Bay with 25 points and six rebounds. Assignment guard Bronny James Jr., two-way guard Nick Smith Jr., and two-way guard Chris Mañon each logged 15 points, while forward Anton Watson added 10 points and six rebounds.

After trailing for the final 31 minutes of the teams' first meeting on Friday, Santa Cruz opened today's game with renewed energy, holding the lead for the duration of the first quarter. Behind 21 combined points from the starters and a pair of blocks and steals, the Sea Dubs found production on both ends of the floor to close the frame with a narrow 25-24 advantage. The Lakers took command in the second quarter, outscoring Santa Cruz 29-14 over the final 5:25 to lead 67-52 entering intermission. South Bay's second-quarter surge was bolstered by 8-for-13 three-point shooting, outpacing Santa Cruz by 15 points from deep in the period.

Santa Cruz trimmed the margin to 12 points three minutes into the third frame; however, a subsequent 16-7 Laker run ballooned the gap to 21 points, 90-69, halfway through the period. With Thiero scoring a quarter-high 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting for South Bay, the Warriors continued to trail 99-79 with one quarter left to play. Seven points off the bench from Mañon kept the Lakers out in front 113-88 with 5:31 remaining in the game, but the Warriors ramped up their intensity late, closing the game on a 16-0 run to cut the final margin to 113-104.

