Legends Rally in Fourth Quarter to Complete Sweep of Clippers

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (10-21) completed a two-game sweep of the San Diego Clippers (15-17) with a 116-108 victory on Monday night at the Comerica Center.

San Diego jumped out to an early lead, taking a 30-23 advantage after the first quarter and extending it to 52-49 at halftime. The Clippers maintained control through the third, leading 82-77 entering the final period. The Legends responded with a dominant fourth quarter, outscoring San Diego 39-26 to secure the comeback victory.

Miles Kelly led all scorers with a game-high 37 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including five three-pointers, to pace the Legends offensively. D'Moi Hodge delivered a season-high 25 points, knocking down seven three-pointers while adding six steals in an all-around performance.

Dalano Banton orchestrated the offense with a season-high 14 assists to go along with 13 points and six rebounds. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamarion Sharp controlled the paint with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Matt Cross contributed 12 points and six rebounds off the bench as Texas finished with 16 made three-pointers and forced 15 turnovers.

Sean Pedulla led the Clippers with 29 points and seven assists, while Norchad Omier recorded 19 points and a game-high 22 rebounds. Hunter Sallis added 20 points for San Diego.

With the win, the Legends secured the series sweep and extended their winning streak to two games.

The Legends will continue their homestand on Tuesday, March 17th in the second game of a back-to-back set on consecutive days, taking on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Comerica Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







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