905 Cruise Past Motor City

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (20-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, swept the season series against the Motor City Cruise (18-13) 123-122 Tuesday evening, splitting the season series.

AJ Lawson led the 905 in points, putting up 32 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in the victory over the Cruise. Detroit two-way player Isaac Jones contributed a game-high 37 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the Cruise's effort.

Raptors assignee Trayce Jackson-Davis provided complementary scoring for the 905, adding 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks on assignment. Quincy Olivari added 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists off the bench for Motor City.

Both the 905 and the Cruise head on their final road trips of the regular season. Raptors 905 opens the trip with back-to-back matchups against the Rip City Remix while Motor City faces Wisconsin. Both games schedules for Friday, tip-off schedules for 9:30 pm and 8:00 pm, respectively.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 32 26 34 31 123 LAWSON 32 JACKSON-DAVIS / MARTIN 9 FULTZ 8

CRUISE 27 33 30 32 122 JONES 37 JONES 9 KLINTMAN/AKINS 5







NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026

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