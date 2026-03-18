905 Cruise Past Motor City
Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (20-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, swept the season series against the Motor City Cruise (18-13) 123-122 Tuesday evening, splitting the season series.
AJ Lawson led the 905 in points, putting up 32 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in the victory over the Cruise. Detroit two-way player Isaac Jones contributed a game-high 37 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the Cruise's effort.
Raptors assignee Trayce Jackson-Davis provided complementary scoring for the 905, adding 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks on assignment. Quincy Olivari added 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists off the bench for Motor City.
Both the 905 and the Cruise head on their final road trips of the regular season. Raptors 905 opens the trip with back-to-back matchups against the Rip City Remix while Motor City faces Wisconsin. Both games schedules for Friday, tip-off schedules for 9:30 pm and 8:00 pm, respectively.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 32 26 34 31 123 LAWSON 32 JACKSON-DAVIS / MARTIN 9 FULTZ 8
CRUISE 27 33 30 32 122 JONES 37 JONES 9 KLINTMAN/AKINS 5
NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026
- 905 Cruise Past Motor City - Raptors 905
- Gold Split Series with Oklahoma City in 130-127 Overtime Loss - Grand Rapids Gold
- Skyhawks Announce Tuesday Night Sellout against the Austin Spurs - College Park Skyhawks
- Warriors Close Road Trip with 137-130 Loss to Capital City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Skyforce Lean on Home Crowd as Playoff Push Enters Final Stretch - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Win in Westchester - Cleveland Charge
- Greensboro Swarm Announces Thompson Night, Silent Auction for March 18 Contest to Benefit Foster Care Programs - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Cleveland Charge: March 17, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Bulls Emerge Victorious in Regular Season Home Finale - Windy City Bulls
- Legends Rally in Fourth Quarter to Complete Sweep of Clippers - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.