Bulls Emerge Victorious in Regular Season Home Finale

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Il. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, emerged victorious in its regular season home finale with a 116-115 victory over the Wisconsin Herd on Monday night. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II led all scorers with 40 points shooting 58% from the field and 56% from long-range for a new career-high. Knox also tallied 12 rebounds to make the performance a double-double.

In a must-win matchup for the Bulls, who continue to fight for a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs, Windy City faced Wisconsin short-handed with just eight available players. The first quarter saw a slow start with the home team shooting just 20% from beyond the arc and getting to the basket for only 18 field goal attempts. The second frame saw the Bulls piece together a 6-0 run to pull ahead of the Herd halfway through the period, propelled largely by a 10-point quarter by Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung. Battling back, Wisconsin guard Stephen Thompson Jr. matched McClung with his own 10 points to keep the game knotted up 59-59 at the half. The turning point came for Windy City in the third as Knox erupted for 17 points shooting 67% from the field. The burst from Knox paired with an 11-point final frame for McClung secured the home court win for Windy City.

Matching Knox with 30-plus points, McClung tallied 36 points continuing his scoring dominance and solidifying his spot as the number one scorer in the NBA G League. Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili logged a double-double of 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Rounding out the Bulls in double-digits, forward Mouhamadou Gueye grabbed 14 points and eight rebounds.

For the visiting Herd, Milwaukee Bucks two-way guard Cormac Ryan recorded 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Fellow Wisconsin guard Mark Sears ended with 20 points. Thompson Jr. neared a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds. Wrapping up visitors in double-digits, Herd forward John Butler Jr. and guard Kira Lewis Jr. notched 11 and 10 points respectively.

With the win the Bulls improve to 15-16 while the Herd fall to 9-22. Windy City now heads on the road for a five-game road trip to close out the regular season in hopes of clinching a spot in the post-season. Windy City faces the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday, March 18. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+, CHSN (tape delay) and NBA docomo.







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