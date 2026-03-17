Charge Win in Westchester

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge guard Zeke Mayo

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Westchester Knicks) Cleveland Charge guard Zeke Mayo(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Westchester Knicks)

WHITE PLAINS, NY - The Cleveland Charge (22-9) defeated the Westchester Knicks (11-20), 122-107, at the Westchester County Center on Tuesday afternoon. The win was Cleveland's sixth in their last seven games.

The Charge's Zeke Mayo scored a career-high 28 points on 8-of-14 threes and 9-of-18 overall from the field to lead all scorers. Sy Chatman also posted a new career-best with 17 points, two steals, and two blocks. Malaki Branham had 19 points and five assists. Darius Brown added 11 points, 14 assists, and seven boards for Cleveland.

Westchester was led by Isaiah Roby's 21 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Adama Bal came off the bench to score 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Knicks. The Charge bench outscored the host's reserves today, 62-28.

The Charge are back home to host the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers) tomorrow, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. - The first 1,500 fans will receive an exclusive Charge water bottle for Sustainability Night! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

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NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026

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