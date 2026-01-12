College Park Skyhawks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight against the Osceola Magic

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, will begin the first of a five-game homestand on Jan. 12 against the Osceola Magic, the Skyhawks' largest home stretch of the season.

The contest marks a stretch of five home games in 10 days at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, hosting opponents such as the Osceola Magic (7-2) on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., the Delaware Blue Coats (5-4) on Jan. 14 and 16 at 7 p.m., and the Maine Celtics (5-4) on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 and 21 feature 'Resident Night fueled by Georgia Natural Gas', where residents of College Park can enjoy two complimentary tickets at no cost when they show their ID, and receive a fanny pack courtesy of GNG at Gateway Center Arena.

The game on Jan. 21 will also be presented by Attorney Ken Nugent, the Official Personal Injury Attorney of the College Park Skyhawks.

Jan. 16, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, features 'Dollar Night Friday', where select items on the menu such as hot dogs, popcorn, and water will be sold for only $1.00.

Jan. 18 features 'Youth Sports Day presented by the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM)', which will include a postgame basketball clinic for kids ages 8-15, run by the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy.

"This is one of the best times of the year for any basketball fan," said Janice Koon, Senior Vice President of G League and NBA 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks. "This is not only an important stretch for our team, but a stretch that includes some incredible theme nights and promotions with our wonderful partners that will make for a great five games for our fans. We can't wait to see everyone down on the Southside."

To guarantee your ticket for any of the upcoming home games, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets.







