College Park Drops Contest to Osceola Magic in Return to Gateway Center Arena, 130-109

Published on January 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (3-7) dropped the first of a five-game homestretch to the Osceola Magic (8-2), 130-109.

Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Nikola Ðurišić led the way for the Skyhawks, recording a season-high 21 points, four boards and two assists, marking the fifth game of his NBA G League career with 20-or-more points.

Malik Williams recorded his 10 th double-double of the season, finishing the contest with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes. It marked the Louisville product's second game of his career he's tallied 15-or-more points, 10-or-more rebounds and five-or-more assists.

The Magic controlled the glass in the opening quarter, outrebounding the Skyhawks 18-9 leading to early success in the paint, scoring 18 points inside to build a 36-21 lead heading into the second period.

Despite a competitive showing in the second period where both teams scored over 40 points, the Magic maintained control of the game thanks to a 14-point second quarter performance from Lester Quinones. The fourth-year guard led all scorers in the first half with 20 points and helped Osceola take a 77-63 lead into halftime.

Each team struggled to score in the third quarter, with both shooting below .300% from the field in the period. Osceola maintained its advantage by continuing to control the glass and force turnovers, leading 99-82 to end the third quarter.

Mirroring the previous quarter, the Magic edged the Skyhawks 31-27 in a tightly contested fourth period, sealing a 130-109 victory. Quinones finished the contest with 27 points to lead all scorers and five boards. Magic forwards Alex Morales and Phillip Wheeler followed closely with 24 points and six boards apiece.

The Skyhawks will continue their homestand with two matchups against the Delaware Blue Coats on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 16 at 7 p.m., and Maine Celtics on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. College Park's five-game homestand marks the longest of the season, with the team playing five games in 10 days.







