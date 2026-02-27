Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Throwback Thursday Presented by Goodwill of North Georgia' against the Raptors 905
Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced this afternoon's 'Throwback Thursday presented by Goodwill of North Georgia' against the Raptors 905 has officially sold out, marking the fourth sellout of the 2025-26 season.
Tonight's game marks the last of a two-game set against the Raptors 905, as the Skyhawks take off for a three-game road trip at Capital City, Noblesville, and Windy City.
During the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season during 2023-24, and tying it in 2024-25.
To purchase tickets to future Skyhawks home games, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.
To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.
