Charge Win in Osceola

OSCEOLA, FL - The Cleveland Charge (16-7) defeated the Osceola Magic (16-6), 129-107, at the Silver Spurs Arena on Thursday night. The Charge led for the entire second half in tonight's win.

Cleveland's Darius Brown posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds with three steals. His sixth assist of the game made him the new franchise record holder for most assists in a single season, passing the mark of 336 that Sharife Cooper set during the 2022-23 season.

Tristan Enaruna paced the Charge with 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting with eight boards and five assists. Riley Minix hit 8-of-12 shots en route to scoring 22 points with eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Jaxson Robinson (14 points), Sy Chatman (12 points), Warith Alatishe, and Zeke Mayo (10 points each) rounded out the seven players in double figures for the visitors.

Osceola was led by Lester Quinones scoring 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting with five rebounds. Alex Morales added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Magic were held to 30% shooting from the field as a team in the second half, as they were outscored 54-37.

The two teams will meet again in downtown Orlando at the Kia Center tomorrow, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

