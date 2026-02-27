Herd Fall to Memphis

OSHKOSH, Wis - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Memphis Hustle 117-97.

Mark Sears led the Herd with 25 points while Alex Antetokounmpo followed with 14 points off the bench.

The top scorers for the Memphis Hustle were Eric Dixon with 34 points and Tyler Burton with 20 points.

Memphis opened the game with a deep three, but Kira Lewis Jr. put the Herd on the board with a transition layup. The Hustle answered by pushing ahead 11-2 on backtoback threes. Justyn Hamilton ignited Wisconsin's offense, scoring nine firstquarter points, including a three-pointer, and multiple putback finishes that chipped the deficit to single digits. Kobe Stewart contributed five straight points, helping the Herd cut Memphis' lead down to six with three minutes remaining. Mark Sears added backtoback driving layups, and Alex Antetokounmpo drilled a deep rightwing triple to close the quarter with the Hustle leading 35-27.

Hamilton threw down a driving dunk to open the second quarter and pull Wisconsin within double-digits, but the Hustle answered immediately, stretching the margin 43-29 on an alleyoop. Johnny Davis kept the Herd moving offensively with a finger roll and later a fullcourt sprint layup while John Butler Jr. stepped into a big transition three to cut the deficit to 12. Kira Lewis Jr. added two more fastbreak finishes as Wisconsin continued to generate secondchance looks. Memphis scored the final bucket of the half to lead 65-45.

The Herd opened the second half with a Kira Lewis Jr. finger roll while Johnny Davis added a putback and transition floater to keep the pace. Mark Sears took over the quarter, scoring 10 points as Wisconsin closed the gap to 17. Alex Antetokounmpo buried a three, and Justyn Hamilton contributed a midrange jumper to keep the Herd close. A late Kira Lewis Jr. floater and Kobe Stewart three capped a strong 28point quarter that outpaced Memphis. The Hustle held on to hold a 92-73 advantage at the break.

Wisconsin opened the fourth with Kira Lewis Jr. scoring on an 8foot floater, followed by strong defensive rebounding that set up Alex Antetokounmpo's driving layup. John Butler Jr. connected on a rightwing three, and Kira Lewis Jr. added a deep 23footer as the Herd continued to find offensive rhythm. Sears remained aggressive in transition, scoring on a runout layup and later assisting on Kobe Stewart's driving bucket. Alex Antetokounmpo delivered a strong finishing stretch, scoring 10 fourthquarter points that cut the margin. Despite the late Herd run, Memphis closed out the game with a 117-97 win.

The Herd will rematch the Memphis Hustle tomorrow, Feb. 27th, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot Green Bay - 32.







