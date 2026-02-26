Long Island Nets to Host Job & Resource Fair at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, February 26
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, will host a Job & Resource Fair at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m.
The event will bring together local employers, community organizations and job seekers from across Long Island in a welcoming and professional environment. Attendees will have access to employment opportunities, career resources and networking connections to help advance their professional goals. Participating organizations will share information about open positions, internships, volunteer opportunities and workforce development programs.
Through this event, the Long Island Nets aim to empower individuals, support local businesses and continue building strong partnerships that positively impact the Long Island community.
Fans interested in attending can register, and all attendees will receive tickets to the Long Island Nets game at 7 p.m. that evening against the Grand Rapids Gold.
WHO:
Local Employers
Community Organizations
Long Island Job Seekers
WHAT:
Long Island Nets Job & Resource Fair
WHERE:
Nassau Coliseum
1255 Hempstead Turnpike
Uniondale, NY 11553
WHEN:
Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026
4 p.m.
