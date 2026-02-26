Charge at Magic Game Rescheduled
Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
OSCEOLA, FL - Yesterday's postponed Cleveland Charge at Osceola Magic game has been rescheduled to this Friday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando, home of the Orlando Magic. Wednesday's originally scheduled game was postponed due to travel difficulties stemming from the inclement weather in the Northeast.
The two teams will first meet tonight at the Silver Spurs Arena in Osceola at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.
Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.
NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2026
- Spurs Cruise Past Motor City, 102-94 - Austin Spurs
- Milwaukee Bucks Sign Cormac Ryan to Two-Way Contract - Wisconsin Herd
- Cleveland Charge Tip off Trio of Themed Games with STEM Education Focus, WNBA Spotlight, and Salute to Service Appreciation - Cleveland Charge
- Mo Bamba Earns 10-Day Contract with Utah Jazz - Salt Lake City Stars
- Charge at Magic Game Rescheduled - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Move Postponed Game to Kia Center on February 27 - Osceola Magic
- Long Island Nets to Host Job & Resource Fair at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, February 26 - Long Island Nets
- Vipers Split Home Series with Clippers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Cleveland Charge Tip off Trio of Themed Games with STEM Education Focus, WNBA Spotlight, and Salute to Service Appreciation
- Charge at Magic Game Rescheduled
- Charge at Knicks Game Rescheduled for March 17
- Kings Sign Hayes to 10-Day Contract
- Tonight's Charge at Knicks Game Postponed