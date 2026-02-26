Charge at Magic Game Rescheduled

OSCEOLA, FL - Yesterday's postponed Cleveland Charge at Osceola Magic game has been rescheduled to this Friday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando, home of the Orlando Magic. Wednesday's originally scheduled game was postponed due to travel difficulties stemming from the inclement weather in the Northeast.

The two teams will first meet tonight at the Silver Spurs Arena in Osceola at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

