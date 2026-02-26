Osceola Magic Move Postponed Game to Kia Center on February 27
Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic announced that its previously scheduled game against the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, February 25 has been rescheduled for Friday, February 27 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Florida. This will be the second game of a back-to-back against the Charge following tonight's game at Osceola Heritage Park also at 7 p.m. ET.
Fans that previously bought tickets to Wednesday's game or those interested in purchasing tickets to Friday night's game can reach out to the Osceola Magic ticket office at info@osceolamagic.com or by calling 407-447-2140.
