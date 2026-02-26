Cleveland Charge Tip off Trio of Themed Games with STEM Education Focus, WNBA Spotlight, and Salute to Service Appreciation

CLEVELAND - The Charge fill Public Hall with thrilling basketball and impassioned promotions as they host the Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls) for STEM Day on Tuesday, March 3, at 11:00 a.m. and WNBA Night on Friday, March 6, at 7:00 p.m. The three game homestand continues Sunday, March 8, at 4:00 p.m. as the Charge host Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards) for their annual Salute to Service.

Tuesday, March 3 - STEM Day STEM Day invites local Cleveland schools to fill the auditorium of Public Hall with students to learn application of science and math skills to the game of basketball. Students will engage with a special STEM workbook throughout the game, engaging critical thinking and creative art skills to document their experience. There are over 65 different schools and organizations confirmed to attend with over 6,000 tickets distributed.

The Cleveland Charge will give away more than 6,000 free Charge-branded drawstring bags to students attending STEM Day. The giveaway is part of the team's effort to inspire young fans through hands-on learning and community engagement.

Friday, March 6 - WNBA Night WNBA Night will bring the excitement for the incoming Cleveland WNBA team into the spotlight for a celebration of women in sports in collaboration with the WNBA CLE business operations team. Fans will be treated to a women-lead game presentation with female co-hosts Kierra Cotton and special guest Nicole Marcellino, the night's National Anthem performance by Bria Miller (Apostle Jones), performance by the Cavaliers Dance Team and tunes spun by DJ Nic Nacc. Bomber Breaks and WNBA CLE will be on the concourse sharing information and giveaways with fans. The Charge team will wear specialty shooting shirts designed by Cavaliers organization graphic designer, Cassie Sant, during warmups. Charge fans can secure their own shirts through ticket pack purchase, which includes a ticket to the game, shooting shirt, and an initial payment commitment for the 2028 Cleveland WNBA Season.

Autographed shooting shirts from the night will be available to bid on through DASH starting at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, and running through Saturday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. Friday's 50/50 will benefit Tru West Visions of Hope, which assists individuals, families and youth aging out of foster care who are experiencing housing insecurities with basic-needs items and financial assistance. Tickets for 50/50 Raffle can be purchased in-game by guests age 18+ and online for Ohio Residents age 18+.

The Center Court retail stand, located behind the court on the main floor of Public Hall, will offer fans a chance to shop for WNBA Cleveland merchandise alongside Cleveland Charge items.

Sunday, March 8 - Salute to Service presented by OhioCAT Salute to Service Night presented by OhioCAT honors those who serve our community and country and will feature a meaningful lineup of recognitions and fan experiences. The team will take the court in specialty jerseys, inspired by the legacy of the World War II Tuskegee Airmen, the Black American pilots known as the Red Tails for their bright red painted plane tails. The Tuskegee Airmen, many of which called Cleveland their home, helped pave the way for desegregation of the U.S Armed Forces in 1948.

The first 1,500 fans entering Public Hall will receive a Salute x Cleveland Charge t-shirt giveaway, celebrating the spirit of service across Cleveland.

The national anthem will be performed by Dee Lewis, a Cleveland Police officer who works in tandem with the Rock Entertainment Group organization. The night will include recognition of the Cavaliers Organization SALUTE internal Team Member Resource Group for their ongoing community impact and support of team members who served our country and have family members in the service. Fans can bid on game-worn and autographed Salute to Service jerseys during an online auction running March 4th through March 9th on DASH.

The Center Court retail stand, located behind the court on the main floor of Public Hall, will offer replica jerseys as the Item of the Game.

Attendees can charge on over to the retail stand in Public Hall every game night this season to gear up in support of their favorite G-League team! Fans can shop for exciting items with the elegant new logo and styles appealing to every customer both in person and online.







