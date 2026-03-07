Charge Take Down Bulls

Cleveland Charge guard Sean McNeil

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (18-8) completed a two-game home sweep of the Windy City Bulls (12-14) after a 125-99 victory in front of 4,432 at Cleveland Public Hall on Friday night.

Cleveland's Tristan Enaruna poured in a game-high 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting with 11 rebounds. Darius Brown dished out 18 assists with 13 points and three steals. Riley Minix hit 8-of-13 shots for 22 points with three steals. Olivier Sarr made his Charge debut and scored 18 points with a pair of steals.

Windy City's Ryan Wooldridge led his team with 23 points with six rebounds and seven assists. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 19 points and nine boards for the Bulls.

The homestand continues this Sunday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards), with Salute to Service Night presented by OhioCAT honoring those who serve our community and country. The Charge will wear specialty jerseys inspired by the legacy of the World War II Tuskegee Airmen, the Black American pilots known as the Red Tails. The first 1,500 fans entering Public Hall will receive a Salute x Cleveland Charge t-shirt giveaway, celebrating the spirit of service across Cleveland. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

