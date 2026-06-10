Charge Announce Priority Dates for 2026-27 NBA G League Season

Published on June 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge, NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced six priority home game dates for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA G League season, including the Regular Season Finale at home on Saturday, March 27, 2027. G League Priority Dates provide fans an early look at some of the top home games of the season well before the full schedule is released later this summer. These dates will also include some of the most popular, immersive promotions and theme nights of the Charge season.

The Charge 2026-27 announced priority dates are:

Saturday, November 14

Saturday, December 12

Tuesday, December 29

Sunday, March 7

Sunday, March 14

Saturday, March 27 - Regular Season Finale

NEW - Charge 'Bite Size' Plans:

Additionally, just released Bite Size Plans are on sale now. Fans can secure tickets with unlimited food and drinks* with just a bite size schedule commitment. All Bite Size Plans include the choice of any 4, 5, or 6 Charge games, a free Charge branded pint glass per seat purchased, and a deep discount over single game tickets. Plus, the more games fans select, the more benefits they receive!

View full details and select your plan here.

*Unlimited food and drinks available only in select locations.

The first 20 buyers who purchase a Bite Size Plan between now and June 19, 2026, will receive a Cleveland Charge authentic jersey or exclusive piece of memorabilia!

The full 2026-27 NBA G League Cleveland Charge schedule, including opponents, theme nights, promotions and game times, will be announced later this summer.

For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.







NBA G League Stories from June 10, 2026

Charge Announce Priority Dates for 2026-27 NBA G League Season - Cleveland Charge

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