Charge Select Two in 2026 NBA G League International Draft

Published on July 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge selected two players in today's 2026 NBA G League International Draft. Cleveland chose G Ian Martinez with the #4 pick and selected C Kalifa Sakho with the #7 pick.

Martinez (6-3, 185, Utah State/Costa Rica) spent the 2025-26 season playing for Redwell Gunners Oberwart of the Austrian A Bundesliga. He played in 27 games and averaged 20.1 points on .512 shooting with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.

Sakho (6-11, 230, Houston/France) finished his collegiate career at the University of Houston during the 2025-26 season, averaging 2.4 points on .825 shooting with 2.6 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.

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NBA G League Stories from July 2, 2026

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