Charge Select Two in 2026 NBA G League International Draft
Published on July 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge selected two players in today's 2026 NBA G League International Draft. Cleveland chose G Ian Martinez with the #4 pick and selected C Kalifa Sakho with the #7 pick.
Martinez (6-3, 185, Utah State/Costa Rica) spent the 2025-26 season playing for Redwell Gunners Oberwart of the Austrian A Bundesliga. He played in 27 games and averaged 20.1 points on .512 shooting with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.
Sakho (6-11, 230, Houston/France) finished his collegiate career at the University of Houston during the 2025-26 season, averaging 2.4 points on .825 shooting with 2.6 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.
For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.
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