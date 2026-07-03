Motor City Cruise Select Center Vianney Salatchoum and Forward Farly Nunez in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft

Published on July 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, the NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, selected center Vianney Salatchoum and forward Farly Nunez in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft. Salatchoum and Nunez become the first players in franchise history selected in the league's annual International Draft.

Salatchoum, 6-10, 216, completed two seasons of NCAA Division I basketball (2024-26), appearing in 53 games with Texas Christian University and Florida International University. He concluded his collegiate career at TCU, averaging 1.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.1 assists in 5.3 minutes across 23 appearances. He helped the Horned Frogs earn an NCAA Tournament berth and advance to the second round, including an upset win over No. 8 Ohio State in the first round. At Florida International, he appeared in 30 games, averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 23.5 minutes per game while earning Conference USA All-Defensive Team honors. Across his NCAA career, he averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. Prior to his NCAA career, Salatchoum spent two seasons (2022-24) at Panola College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), appearing in 64 games and averaging 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. He helped lead the Ponies to 55 wins in 67 games over two seasons, including a run to the 2024 NJCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Nunez, 6-7, began his professional career last season with Burgos Grupo de Santiago in Spain's Liga U. Across 27 games, the Curacao native averaged 10.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 18.5 minutes per game. He helped lead the team to a 19-11 regular season record and a berth in the league's Final Six Tournament. Burgos Grupo de Santiago advanced to the semifinals after defeating Fundación CB Canarias in the quarterfinals.

The Motor City Cruise are set to begin their sixth season in Detroit at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Fans can still purchase their 2026-27 season memberships with exclusive benefits at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/membership.







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