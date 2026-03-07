Stockton Kings Announce Trade
Published on March 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings, the defending 202425 NBA G League Champions and the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced today that they have acquired Jameer Nelson Jr. from the available player pool. In a corresponding move, Stockton has traded center Daniel Batcho to the Salt Lake City Stars in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Kaiser Gates and center Kavion Pippen.
Nelson Jr. opened the 202526 season with the Stockton Kings after being acquired from the Austin Spurs via returning player rights in exchange for Stockton's 2026 firstround pick. In January, he signed overseas with the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). He appeared in 13 games with Beijing, averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 9.5 minutes per contest.
After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Nelson Jr. played with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA Summer League before signing with their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. He averaged 11.3 points (47.3 FG%, 29.2 3pt%, 75.4 FT%), 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 19.0 minutes in 30 games (five starts) for the 2024-25 season. The guard also spent time with the Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and helped lead the Surge to a 2025 Western Conference Championship title and was named the 2025 CEBL Defensive Player of the Year after setting the new CEBL record for most steals in a single season with 57 in 19 games. He set another new record, scoring the most points in a playoff game (39), matching his collegiate career high in points, and was named to the 2025 All-CEBL Second Team. He finished the season with averages of 19.4 points (48.3 FG%, 36.0 3pt%, 71.8 FT%), 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 steals, and 30.5 minutes in 19 games (all starts).
Nelson Jr., 6-1, played five collegiate seasons between George Washington University (2019-21), University of Delaware (2021-23), and Texas Christian University (2023-24), averaging 13.5 points (43.5 FG%, 31.1 3pt%, 73.4 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 30.6 minutes in 136 games (119 starts). Nelson appeared in all 31 games (28 starts) as a true freshman and earned Atlantic 10 Co-Rookie of the Week honors. At Delaware, he received First Team All-CAA honors (2023), led the Blue Hens to a 2022 CAA championship title - scoring 28 points in the deciding contest, and helped them to a 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance. In his lone season at TCU, he played in all 34 games (22 starts) and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
