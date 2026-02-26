Stockton Kings Post 46-Point Second Quarter to Defeat Iowa Wolves, 131-118

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings (15-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, defeated the Iowa Wolves (13-11) on Wednesday afternoon at Adventist Health Arena, 131-118.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led the Kings with 32 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists. Guard Jon Elmore added 30 points with nine assists and four rebounds, while guard Antoine Davis scored a season high 25 points with seven three-pointers made off the bench.

Iowa Wolves guard Jalen Crutcher paced his squad with 25 points, while guards Zyon Pullin and Jules Bernard scored 22 and 19 points, respectively.

The Kings held onto a 26-25 lead after the first quarter, boosted by 12 combined points off the bench from guards Mitch Mascari and Antoine Davis, who scored six each.

Jeffries caught fire in the second quarter, pouring in 11 points to bring his total to 18. Davis delivered an impressive first half as well, dropping 16 points on four made threepointers. Elmore closed the half with a strong stretch, making several key plays in the final minutes to help the Kings take a 72-61 lead into the break. The Kings outscored the Wolves 46-36 in the second quarter.

Elmore kept the momentum going early in the third quarter, adding six quick points with a three-pointer and an and-one finish to push the Kings lead to 80-63 with nine minutes remaining in the frame. Stockton extended the advantage to as many as 21 behind strong play from Jeffries, Davis, and center Seth Maxwell, eventually heading into the fourth quarter with a 103-85 lead.

The Wolves clawed back slightly in the final period, outscoring Stockton 33-28, but the Kings dominant middle quarters proved too much for Iowa to overcome as Stockton secured a 131-118 victory.

Davis made seven threepointers, tying the season high for a Kings player, which was previously set by Mitch Mascari on Jan. 10 against Westchester. Elmore recorded 10 secondchance points, the highest total by any King this season, and also set a season high with eight made free throws. Center Gabe Levin tied his career high with 18 rebounds and added 13 points for his sixth doubledouble of the year.

The Kings 46point second quarter marked their highestscoring quarter of the season, and their 72 firsthalf points matched a season high. Stockton has improved to 14-3 this year when five or more players score at least 10 points.

The Stockton Kings head to El Segundo, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 28, to take on the South Bay Lakers with tip-off set for 5:00 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center.







