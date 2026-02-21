Stockton Kings to Host Championship Ring Ceremony Prior to Game Versus Oklahoma City Blue

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton, Calif - The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, will host a ring ceremony celebrating the NBA G League championship for the 2024-25 season, the franchise's first ever G League title. The ceremony will take place at center court prior to the start of the game. The Kings take on the Oklahoma City Blue at 3 p.m. PT at Adventist Health Arena.

What:

Stockton Kings Championship Ring Ceremony

Who:

Stockton Kings players, coaches, and staff

Mascot, Dunkson

When:

Sunday, February 22 at approximately at 2:50 p.m.

Where:

Adventist Health Arena | 248 W. Fremont St, Stockton, CA 95203







