Clippers Sign Sean Pedulla and Norchad Omier to Two-Way Contracts

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - The LA Clippers announced today that the team has signed guard Sean Pedulla and forward Norchad Omier to two-way contracts.

Omier, 24, is averaging 18.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 28.9 minutes across 31 games this season (regular season + tip-off) for the Cleveland Charge. He holds averages of 60.3% from the field (223-370) and 77.4% from the foul line (65-84). Omier has posted 23 double-doubles this season and is one of eight players in the league averaging a double-double. Across the G League, the forward ranks fourth in rebounds (12.1) and sixth in field goal percentage (60.9) in regular season play. Omier was selected to the G League Next Up Game earlier this month.

Pedulla, 23, has appeared in 38 games this season (regular season + tip-off) for the Rip City Remix and averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 27.7 minutes. He is shooting 43.8% from the field (238-544), 35.9% from three (85-237) and 84.7% from the free-throw line (94-111). The 6-1 guard has reached double-figures in all 22 regular season games and has dished out 10+ assists three times, including a season-high 18 assists on Feb. 9 against College Park.







