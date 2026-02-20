Herd Completes Trade with Cleveland Charge

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Jacob Gilyard and Drake Jeffries, a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and a pick in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for Victor Oladipo.

Gilyard, a 5-8, 160-pound guard, most recently played for the BCM Gravelines in France. Gilyard started his professional career on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before signing a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets at the end of the 2023-24 season. Across two seasons in the NBA, Gilyard has appeared in a career total 42 games while averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. During the 2024-25 NBA G League season, the Missouri native appeared in 20 games for the Cleveland Charge while averaging 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Jeffries, a 6-5, 186-pound guard, most recently played for the Sheffield Sharks in England. Before playing internationally, the Illinois native played two seasons in the NBA G League with stops at the Osceola Magic, Rip City Remix, and the Raptors 905. Over 79 games, he averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.







