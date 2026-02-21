Legends Drop First of Back-To-Back Games against South Bay
Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - In front of a sold-out crowd at Comerica Center, the Texas Legends (6-16) fell 127-105 to the South Bay Lakers (12-8) in the first of back-to-back matchups between the two teams.
South Bay set the tone early with 37 first-quarter points and shot 51.1% from the field on the night. The Legends trimmed the deficit with a strong third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 31-22, but South Bay responded with 39 points in the final frame to seal the win.
Ryan Nembhard led Texas with 25 points and 14 assists. Jamarion Sharp was perfect from the field, finishing 8-of-8 for 16 points while adding 9 rebounds and 6 blocks. D'Moi Hodge contributed 17 points, and Matt Cross grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
South Bay was paced by Drew Timme, who scored 25 points and added 8 rebounds. Adou Thiero added 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, while Augustas Marèiulionis scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists.
The two teams will meet again tomorrow night, Saturday, February 21st, at Comerica Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT as the Legends look to bounce back in the second game of the series.
