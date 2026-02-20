Iowa Wolves Awarded Forward Elijah Pemberton off Waivers

February 20, 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has claimed forward Elijah Pemberton off waivers.

Pemberton, 6-5, has appeared in 88 career NBA G League games (47 starts) in three seasons with the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2020-23, averaging 10.7 points on 49.8% shooting, including 36.1% from three, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.

Most recently, the Middletown, Conn. native played internationally for Górnik Wałbrzych of the Orlen Basket Liga in Poland, appearing in eight games (six starts), averaging 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game.







