Iowa Wolves Acquire 2026 First Round Pick and 2027 Second Round Pick in Trade with Capital City Go-Go

Published on February 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 first round draft pick (from Noblesville Boom via Long Island Nets) and a 2027 second round pick (from Capital City Go-Go) along with the returning player rights to center Thon Maker from Capital City in exchange for forward Chris Livingston.

Maker, 7-0, was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has appeared in 263 NBA games (65 starts) over five seasons with the Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 4.6 points on 43.5% shooting and 2.8 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game. Maker has seen action in 16 NBA Playoff games (10 starts), averaging 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 19.7 minutes per contest.







