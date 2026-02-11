Skyforce Rally Falls Short in 127-118 Loss at Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK - The Sioux Falls Skyforce fell 127-118 to the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday night at Paycom Center, concluding the two-game set before the NBA All-Star Break.

Sioux Falls (11-11) trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half before responding with a 22-8 run to close the second quarter and take a 63-61 lead into halftime. The Skyforce shot 14-24 (58.3 percent) in the second period and regained momentum with improved ball movement and transition scoring.

The teams battled evenly through the third quarter and entered the fourth tied at 91-91. Oklahoma City (7-14) seized control in the final period, scoring 36 points on 13-20 shooting (65 percent) to pull away late.

Trevor Keels led Sioux Falls with 33 points on 12-21 shooting, including 8-15 from three-point range. Josh Christopher added 25 points and seven rebounds, while Bez Mbeng contributed 11 points and eight assists. HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson finished with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, and two-way Vladislav Goldin added 12 points in the paint.

As a team, Sioux Falls shot 44-95 (46.3 percent) from the field and 15-41 (36.6 percent) from three-point range, while outscoring Oklahoma City 56-48 in the paint. The Skyforce committed 13 turnovers, which the Blue converted into 20 points.

Oklahoma City shot 55.7 percent from the field and placed five players in double figures. Thunder assignee Nikola Topic led the way with 22 points on 7-12 shooting, Chris Youngblood added 21 points, and two-way Brooks Barnhizer chipped in 19 points. The Blue also received 15 points from Jaylin Williams and 12 points off the bench from Payton Sandfort.

Sioux Falls will return home for three home games after all-star break. The Skyforce hosts the Rio Granda Valley on February 19, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon. The Blue also returns play on February 19, as well, at the Salt Lake City Stars at 7:00 PM CST.







