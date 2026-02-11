Cavaliers Convert Tomlin to Standard Contract

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the contract of forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a standard NBA contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

"Nae'Qwan Tomlin's basketball journey has been remarkable, and no one is more deserving of this opportunity," said Altman. "Rising from not playing high school basketball to logging meaningful NBA minutes is a testament to his work ethic. He has earned the conversion of his two-way contract, which speaks directly to the impact he has made on the team with his all-out hustle and resilience."

Tomlin (6-8, 210) was originally signed by the Cavaliers to a 10-day contract on Feb. 20, 2025, following 35 games (22 starts) during the 2024-25 season with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft from the University of Memphis. He later signed as a Two-Way player with the Cavaliers on March 2, 2025, and appeared in 47 total games (33 starts) for the Charge last season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 0.90 steals and 1.50 blocks in 29.6 minutes. Tomlin reached his 50-game active limit this season, appearing in 43 games (two starts) with the Cavaliers with averages of 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.74 steals and 0.65 blocks in 17.1 minutes. Tomlin has reached double figures eight times and has recorded seven multi-block games on the season. He has played in 48 total NBA games (three starts) over his two seasons with the Cavaliers.

Against Toronto on Nov. 13, Tomlin recorded a season-high 18 points on 8-10 (.800) shooting from the field, six rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench. It was his second-highest scoring total of his career (24 points on April 13,2025 vs. Indiana). He also recorded 12 points on 5-8 (.625) shooting from the field and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench against Portland on Feb. 1. It was his 8th time scoring 10 or more points and first time in his career with back-to-back games scoring in double figures (14 points on Jan. 30 at Phoenix). Tomlin also recorded a career-high four blocks on Dec. 1 against Indiana.

