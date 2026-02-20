Cavaliers Sign Darius Brown to Two-Way Contract
Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Darius Brown to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Brown (6-2, 192) has appeared in 34 games (30 starts) this season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 33.5 minutes. On January 9th versus the Texas Legends, he broke the franchise record for assists in a single game with 22 and was one assist shy of tying the G League's all-time record of 23.
A native of Pasadena, California, Brown went undrafted after playing collegiately at Utah State (2023-24), Montana State (2022-23) and California State Northridge (2018-22). In 165 collegiate games (161 starts), he averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.48 steals in 32.1 minutes. During the 2023-24 season at Utah State, Brown played in 35 games (all starts) averaging 12.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in a team-high 36.0 minutes, while shooting 64-161 (.398 3FG%) from beyond the arc. He also appeared in five games as a member of the Cavaliers 2026 Summer League team.
In a related move, the team has waived forward Emanuel Miller, who appeared in six games (two starts) with the Cleveland Charge. Miller was acquired from Chicago in a three-team trade (Cavs, Kings, Bulls) on February 1, 2026.
