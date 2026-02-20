Cavaliers Sign Darius Brown to Two-Way Contract

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Darius Brown to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Brown (6-2, 192) has appeared in 34 games (30 starts) this season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 33.5 minutes. On January 9th versus the Texas Legends, he broke the franchise record for assists in a single game with 22 and was one assist shy of tying the G League's all-time record of 23.

A native of Pasadena, California, Brown went undrafted after playing collegiately at Utah State (2023-24), Montana State (2022-23) and California State Northridge (2018-22). In 165 collegiate games (161 starts), he averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.48 steals in 32.1 minutes. During the 2023-24 season at Utah State, Brown played in 35 games (all starts) averaging 12.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in a team-high 36.0 minutes, while shooting 64-161 (.398 3FG%) from beyond the arc. He also appeared in five games as a member of the Cavaliers 2026 Summer League team.

In a related move, the team has waived forward Emanuel Miller, who appeared in six games (two starts) with the Cleveland Charge. Miller was acquired from Chicago in a three-team trade (Cavs, Kings, Bulls) on February 1, 2026.







NBA G League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.