Charge Defeat Raptors 905
Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (14-6) defeated the Raptors 905 (13-7), 134-124, to complete a two-game sweep on Thursday night. Cleveland is tied with Greensboro & Osceola for the most wins in the Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star break.
Three Charge players scored 20+ points in the win: Riley Minix had a team-high 27 on 6-of-10 threes with six rebounds and two blocks. Tristan Enaruna had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Norchad Omier had a double-double of 20 points and 10 boards. Emanuel Miller added 18 points and six rebounds, while Killian Hayes scored 17 with eight assists.
The Raptors 905 were led by A.J. Lawson's 35 points on 12-of-25 from the field with seven rebounds and two steals. David Roddy contributed 28 points with six rebounds and five assists. The visitors were outscored 43-26 in the third quarter.
Cleveland Charge G Killian Hayes and C Norchad Omier will play for Team Blue in the NBA G League Next Up Game at NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles this weekend. The game tips off from NBA Crossover at the LA Convention Center on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be seen live on the NBA Channel.
