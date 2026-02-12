Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double

Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell short against the Grand Rapids Gold 131-135 Wednesday night. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Yuki Kawamura notched a career-high double-double of 34 points and 16 assists to lead all scorers. Kawamura also grabbed eight rebounds to make it a near triple-double.

Both teams had a near evenly matched first frame with nine lead changes and four turnovers apiece. The Gold led by a narrow three points going into the second quarter. The Bulls took initiative in the second, shooting 64% from the field and capitalizing on perfect shooting from the free-throw line to gain the lead and extend it by double-digits at halftime. The Bulls' momentum carried well into the third. With a dynamic offensive effort, the Bulls shot 50% from beyond the arc and put up 24 points in the paint to gain up to a 20-point lead before finishing the frame up by 18. The Bulls struggled on both ends in the final frame. Shooting only 21.7% from the field and 16.7% from long range. The Gold took advantage, shooting 46.7% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc, and outrebounding the Bulls 21-11. Going on a 30-9 run in the quarter, a made three-pointer by Grand Rapids guard Dane Goodwin tied the game at 120. Despite the Bulls' effort to stay within reach, the Gold maintained the late lead to finish with the victory.

Alongside Kawamura, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung notched 30 points shooting 57.1% from the field while also dishing out five assists. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II logged a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds. Bulls forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili put up 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds and forward Mouhamadou Gueye came off the bench to round out the double-digit scoring with 13 points and seven rebounds.

For the Gold, Grand Rapids center Moses Brown notched a double-double with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Goodwin put up 22 points, shooting 57% from long range while grabbing five rebounds and Grand Rapids forward Kessler Edwards matched it with an additional 22 points and eight rebounds. Gold guard James Akinjo logged an impressive double-double of 21 points and 22 assists. To round out double-digit performances, Denver Nuggets two-way guard Curtis Jones logged 20 points and seven assists.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 9-9 while the Gold improves to 7-12. Windy City will face the Gold again tomorrow Thursday, February 12th. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on CHSN, NBAGLeague.com, and NBA docomo.







