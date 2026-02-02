Bulls Split Series 1-1, Fall to Swarm

Greensboro, N.C. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Greensboro Swarm on Monday afternoon 103-126 splitting the two-game road series 1-1. Despite the loss, Windy City forward Kevin Knox II led all scorers with 27 points with 15 points coming from long-range shooting.

The opening half of the matchup saw the Bulls and Swarm trading buckets to keep the contest close. Greensboro dominated under the basket with 42 points in the paint, while Windy City kept to the perimeter shooting 53% from long-range for 27 points. Going into the third frame, the Bulls were only down by one but were outhustled by the Swarm who grabbed 12 rebounds compared to the Bulls six in the quarter. Greensboro continued to push the pace of play, converting on six fast break opportunities for 15 points in the frame and pulled ahead by double-digits. Combined with rough second half shooting from the Bulls, who shot 35% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, the Swarm secured the win.

For the Bulls, rookie guard Caleb Grill connected on a game-high six threes for 18 points. Off the bench Windy City rookie guard/forward Wooga Poplar shot a near perfect 5-for-6 from the field and logged 15 points. Rounding out double-digit performances, Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili tallied 14 points, shooting 60% from the field, and seven rebounds.

Seven players notched in the double-digits for the Swarm. Charolette Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün, on assignment with Greensboro, recorded a double-double of 25 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Charolette Hornets two-way center PJ Hall also grabbed a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Swarm forward Keyontae Johnson logged 19 points shooting 78% from the field. Coming off the bench Swarm guard Jaylen Sims tallied 16 points. Rounding out double-digit scoring Charlotte Hornets two-way guard Antonio Reeves, Swarm forward Eric Dixon, and Swarm guard Marcus Garrett tallied 13, 12, and 10 points apiece.

With the loss the Bulls dip to 8-7 while the Swarm rise to 11-5. Next up, Windy City returns to Hoffman Estates for four home games before the All-Star Break. The Bulls next matchup is set for Thursday, February 5 at 11:00am CST when the team takes on the Long Island Nets. The game will be broadcast on CHSN, NBAGLeague.com, and docomo.







