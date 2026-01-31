Shorthanded Bulls Battle Back to Take Down the Swarm

Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Greensboro, N.C. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, were triumphant over the Greensboro Swarm 115-110 Friday night. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II led all scorers with a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds.

The game began with cold shooting from both sides, with each team shooting below 40%. Despite the slow start, the Bulls ended the first frame up by five. The Swarm then went on a 9-0 run early in the second to get them within one, but the Bulls held them off and extended their lead by as much as 10 in the frame and kept the lead going into halftime. The tide began to turn in the third. Led by 11 points by Swarm forward Keyontae Johnson, Greensboro went on multiple runs, ending on an 18-6 run to close the frame up by 15. Facing a double-digit deficit, Windy City rallied in the final frame. Bulls forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili caught fire in the fourth with 15 points. A three pointer by Knox II followed by a lay under the basket by Windy City guard Ryan Woolridge gave the Bulls the bounce back lead. Outscoring the Swarm by 20 in the frame, the Bulls held on in the final minutes to finish with the win.

Alongside Knox II, Bezhanishvili notched a season-high double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds. Woolridge put up his own season-high of 16 points while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists. Windy City forward Keyshawn Bryant and guard/forward Wooga Poplar each put up 11 points. Bulls forward Mouhamadou Gueye came off the bench for a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Swarm, Johnson paved the way with 23 points and five rebounds, shooting 61% from the field. Charlotte Hornets forward Liam McNeeley, on assignment with the Swarm, wasn't far behind with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Charlottle Hornets two-way guard Antonio Reeves put up 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.

With the win the Bulls improve to 8-6 while the Swarm sink to 10-5. Windy City will face off against the Swarm once again tomorrow Saturday, January 31 with tip-off at 5:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, CHSN and Prime Video.







NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.