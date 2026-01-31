Squadron Unable to Recover from Boom's Hot Shooting Start

Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Noblesville Boom, 124-111, in the first of two games in Indiana on Friday Night.

Noblesville (9-6) got off to a hot start, opening the night with a 13-2 lead in just over four minutes. Birmingham cut the deficit to six midway through the first quarter; however, the Boom shot 7-of-9 from three-point range compared to the Squadron's (5-14) 1-of-7 effort to take a 35-26 advantage.

The lights-out shooting continued for Noblesville in the second quarter, as the Boom converted 11-of-18 field goal attempts, including makes from beyond the arc on 10 attempts. The hosts extended their lead to 21 with 5:33 remaining in the first half and carried a 67-46 advantage into the break.

Birmingham looked to cut into the Noblesville lead in the third quarter, but the Boom pieced together another 30-plus point quarter and never trailed by fewer than 16. The Squadron pulled within 13 with 4:19 to play in the fourth- their smallest margin since early in the second quarter. However, Birmingham's momentum stalled, and Noblesville closed out the night with 18 three-pointers en route to a 124-111 victory.

In his return to his home state, Keion Brooks Jr. led the Squadron with a season-high 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting. The forward also recorded five rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

The Squadron will stay in Noblesville to face the Boom again on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. CT. The rematch will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.